THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Live poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, in backyard flocks have caused Salmonella infections that have sickened 97 people in 28 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

There have been 17 hospitalizations but no deaths. About one-third of the ill people are children younger than 5 years.

Spring and summer are popular times to buy live poultry, but people can get sick from Salmonella from touching live poultry or their environment. Birds carrying the bacteria can appear healthy and clean, the CDC said.

Backyard poultry flock owners should always wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching chickens, ducks, or anything in their environment. Owners should be advised not to kiss or snuggle backyard poultry and not let children younger than 5 years touch live poultry. Young children are more likely to get a severe Salmonella infection.

