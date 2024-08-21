CDC: Small Pet Turtles Pose Salmonella Danger

TUESDAY, Aug. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to small turtles.

So far, 51 cases of Salmonella have been reported in 21 states. In almost half of cases, the illness has been so severe as to require hospitalization, although no deaths have been reported. Babies and young children are most often the victims after handling baby turtles: 10 of the patients were younger than 1 year, while 17 patients were younger than 5 years, the CDC noted.

Federal law bans the sale of small turtles as pets, but “despite the ban, some online retailers, pet stores, and roadside markets continue to sell small turtles,” the agency said.

This is not the first time Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to young turtles: In the summer of 2022, a similar outbreak hospitalized at least five people. That outbreak was linked to turtles ordered from an online retailer.

Typically, Salmonella infection includes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that develop sometime between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts about four to seven days, though some people will develop severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

The CDC advises not buying turtles with shells that are less than 4 inches long. The agency says turtles longer than 4 inches should be purchased only from reputable pet stores or rescues.

