WEDNESDAY, March 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 50 years and older, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its support for the move.

Echoing the FDA, the CDC also recommended a second booster for “certain immune-compromised individuals.”

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior [booster] dose to increase their protection further,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., said in an agency statement. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19, as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

Any adult recipient of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also recommended to get a second booster. “Based on newly published data, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA [Pfizer or Moderna] COVID-19 vaccine,” the agency said.

Walensky hinted that general access to a second booster might be further expanded later. “CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans,” she said.

