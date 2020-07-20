FRIDAY, July 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a quick policy reversal, the Trump administration on Thursday told the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to once again post data about COVID-19 hospitalizations on its website.

Earlier in the week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ordered the CDC to stop posting the data because it was doing so too slowly. Instead, HHS would manage the data, CNN reported.

Health experts slammed the HHS decision. “Given how political the response has been to date, it’s a step backwards to have these data going directly to HHS in Washington,” Richard Besser, M.D., former CDC interim director, told CNN.

The CDC removed some of the data from its website Wednesday evening, but HHS told the CDC on Thursday morning to repost the data.

