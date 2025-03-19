Ceramide-Based Cream Enhances Skin Recovery After Microneedling

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “A Split-Face Micro-Needling Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Consumer Perception of a Novel Moisturization Agent,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Nawaz et al.

Ceramides play a vital role in skin barrier repair, hydration, and wound healing, yet their efficacy in post-procedural care remains underexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of Aestura ATOBARRIER 365 Cream, formulated with a Lipid Complex of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, in enhancing skin barrier recovery after disruption.

They assessed 30 participants aged 22–60 years and applied the active formulation to 1 side of the face and the vehicle formulation to the other twice daily for 4 weeks after microneedling. Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL), erythema, and roughness were recorded at baseline, post-application, and at weeks 2 and 4. Participant surveys evaluated moisturization, erythema, and overall (OA) skin improvement.

The results showed that both formulations reduced TEWL by 14%–16% and erythema by approximately 1.7% by week 4 compared to post-microneedling. High participant satisfaction was observed, with 93% reporting improved skin hydration and 90% reporting reduced erythema with the active formulation.

Investigators concluded that Aestura ATOBARRIER 365 Cream effectively improved skin barrier function and texture post-micro needling, suggesting its utility in post-procedure care.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70109