Cerebellar Involvement in Pain Processing and Therapeutic Potential

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Hank Grebe

The following is a summary of “Exploring the Role of the Cerebellum in Pain Perception: A Narrative Review,” published in the March 2025 issue of Pain and Therapy by Manda et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the cerebellum’s expanding role in pain perception beyond its traditional motor function.

They analyzed data from 24 studies to identify key findings on pain and its clinical applications. The cerebellum’s involvement in pain processing was analyzed through its interactions with nociceptive pathways, pain anticipation, and modulation of pain-related emotional responses.

The results showed that key cerebellar regions, including the vermis, Crus I and lobules VI and VIII, were consistently activated during pain perception and anticipation. These regions were linked with sensory-discriminative and affective-motivational aspects of pain. Studies on individuals with chronic low back pain, migraines and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) demonstrated increased cerebellar activation, indicating its role in chronic pain. Non-invasive neurostimulation techniques transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), applied to the regions, demonstrated potential for pain modulation and clinical use.

Investigators concluded that research into cerebellar mechanisms was crucial for advancing clinical pain treatment paradigms.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40122-025-00724-8