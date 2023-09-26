Cerebellum and Autonomic Dysfunction In SCAs: A Systematic Review

The following is a summary of “Unveiling the role of cerebellar alterations in the autonomic nervous system: a systematic review of autonomic dysfunction in spinocerebellar ataxias,” published in the September 2023 issue of Neurology by Urbini et al.

Autonomic dysfunctions are common in many cerebellar disorders but have not been systematically studied in spinocerebellar ataxias (SCAs). Researchers performed a comprehensive retrospective study of autonomic dysfunction in SCAs across different subtypes.

They adhered to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) statement and executed a systematic literature review to investigate the existence of autonomic dysfunctions in different SCAs. PubMed functioned as the primary database, and the Rayyan web application was utilized for screening studies.

The results showed 46 articles that examined at least one autonomic function in SCA patients. Analyzed and grouped according to the genetic subtype of SCA, this revealed the particular autonomic deficits linked to each subtype.

Investigators concluded that Autonomic dysfunctions (ANS) in various genetic subtypes of SCA highlight the cerebellum’s role in the autonomic nervous system and the importance of clinical investigation.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-023-11993-8