Cerebral Oxygenation Differences During Exercise in IPF Patients with and without Exertional Hypoxemia

The following is a summary of “Differences in cerebral oxygenation during exercise in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with and without exertional hypoxemia: does exercise intensity matter?,” published in the May–June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Dipla, et al.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients experience respiratory difficulties at rest and during exercise, leading to exercise intolerance. Some patients may exhibit significant drops in oxygen saturation during exercise, even without resting hypoxemia. Reduced cerebral oxygenation has been implicated in exercise intolerance. For a study, researchers sought to compare cerebral oxygenation during exercise between IPF patients with and without isolated exertional desaturation, determine if impairments in cerebral oxygenation occur at similar exercise intensities, and explore correlations between cerebral oxygenation, disease severity and the 6-minute walk test (6MWT).

A total of 24 IPF patients without resting hypoxemia (mean age 62.1 ± 9.3 years) underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) with monitoring of cerebral oxygenation using near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). Based on pulse oximetry saturation (SpO 2 ) measurements during CPET, patients were divided into two groups: “exertional desaturators” (SpO 2nadir ≤89% and ≥6% drop) and “non-exertional desaturators” (SpO 2nadir ≥90% and ≤5% drop).

During CPET, the “exertional desaturators” group exhibited lower levels of oxygenated hemoglobin (-0.67 ± 1.48 vs. 0.69 ± 1.75 μmol/l; P < 0.05) and higher levels of deoxygenated hemoglobin (1.67 ± 1.13 vs. 0.17 ± 0.62 μmol/l; P < 0.001) compared to the “non-exertional desaturators” group. The two groups showed different cerebral oxygenation responses (P < 0.01) patterns. In exertional desaturators, oxygenated hemoglobin declined below baseline even at low to moderate exercise intensities (P < 0.05), while in non-exertional desaturators, cerebral oxygenation declined (P < 0.05) at high exercise intensities. Cerebral NIRS indices correlated (P < 0.05) with CPET duration, dyspnea, diffusion capacity, and 6MWT.

IPF patients with exertional desaturation significantly declined cerebral oxygenation even during low-intensity exercise. The findings supported the implementation of longer-duration rehabilitation programs for IPF patients, allowing for the application of lower-intensity exercise during the initial stages of rehabilitation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043721001264