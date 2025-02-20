Challenges and Support Opportunities for Early-Career International Medical Graduates in GPs

Photo Credit: Studio4

The following is a summary of “Challenges faced by early-career international medical graduates in general practice and the opportunities for support: a mixed methods study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Education for Primary Care by Jager et al.

Recruiting and retaining International Medical Graduates (IMGs) is crucial to addressing the general practice workforce crisis. However, IMG General Practitioners face unique challenges that affect their welfare, retention, and patient care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the challenges faced by early-career IMG GPs and the support they access or wish to access.

They invited early-career IMG GPs in Southwest England to complete an online survey. Interviews were conducted with key informants and some respondents. Data were analyzed thematically and merged using a convergent parallel design.

The results showed that 4 themes emerged from 29 survey replies and 9 interviews: communication and language, racism, unequal treatment, coping mechanisms, exclusion and being ‘othered’, and adapting to new ways of living and working. Despite accessing some support, many IMG GPs find it insufficient and poorly accessible.

Investigators faced unique personal and professional challenges and felt inadequately supported by the NHS, making it vital to address this disconnect to sustain the general practice workforce.

