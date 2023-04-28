The following is a summary of “Challenges in male partner referral among trichomonas vaginalis-infected women,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Muzny C, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the feasibility of a future male treatment trial. Therefore, T. vaginalis-infected women were requested to refer their male partner(s) for testing and treatment. They hypothesized that recruitment of male partner(s) and concordance of T. vaginalis within partnerships would be high, ≥70%.

To carry out the study, T. vaginalis-infected women ≥18 were invited to participate in a questionnaire about their male partner(s) initials/nicknames and their feelings about the disclosure and referral process. In addition, partner referral cards containing a QR code linked to a study cell phone number were provided, and SAS v9.4 was used for analysis.

Between July 21st, 2021, and April 14th, 2022, 54 T. vaginalis-infected women were approached, and 10 (18.5%) were enrolled. The reasons for declining included being no longer with the partner (n=5), having an incarcerated/hospitalized partner (n=3), and having a T. vaginalis-negative partner (n=1). Of the 10 women who enrolled in the study, the mean age was 31.6±SD 7.1, 90% were African American, and 70% reported having one partner, while 30% reported having two partners in the past 60 days. In terms of disclosing their T. vaginalis diagnosis to their male partner(s), 70% of the women felt comfortable, 1 felt “nervous,” and 1 felt “frustrated.” One participant requested that providers give tips on the disclosure process, while another wanted the diagnosis explained in-depth to help her explain it to her partner. Only one male partner contacted the study, and he was T. vaginalis NAAT positive.

Based on these preliminary results, while most women were comfortable disclosing their T. vaginalis diagnosis to their male partner(s), recruiting partners to the clinic was still difficult. Therefore, they suggested that public health interventions beyond partner referral may be necessary.

Reference: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)01002-X/fulltext