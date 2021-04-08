RPL is defined as three or more consecutive pregnancy losses and affects 1–3% of couples trying to conceive. Pregnancy loss is more common among RPL patients’ siblings than in the general population. Our objective was to investigate whether first-degree relatives with pregnancy losses influenced the chance of live birth in the first pregnancy after referral among women with RPL.

This cohort study of 2138 women with RPL was seen at the Danish RPL Unit at Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, with follow-up until December 2018. Patients reported pregnancies among first-degree relatives at their first consultation. The chance of live birth after the referral was compared by logistic regression analysis.

Overall, 76% of the referred women achieved a pregnancy after referral, and of these, 58% delivered a live-born child. Women whose mothers had experienced pregnancy loss were directed at a younger age than women with no pregnancy losses among first-degree relatives. Pregnancy losses among first-degree relatives did not influence the chance of live birth.

The study concluded that pregnancy losses among first-degree family members are not a significant risk factor for the first pregnancy after referral among women with RPL.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13625187.2020.1755033