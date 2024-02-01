Change in Cardiorespiratory Fitness Linked to Prostate Cancer Incidence

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 31, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Change in cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) is inversely associated with the risk for prostate cancer incidence, but not mortality, according to a study published online Jan. 30 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Kate A. Bolam, Ph.D., from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences GIH in Stockholm, and colleagues conducted a prospective study to examine the associations between changes in CRF in adulthood and prostate cancer incidence and mortality. The study included men who completed an occupational health profile assessment, including at least two valid submaximal CRF tests.

The researchers found that 592 of the 57,652 men (1 percent) were diagnosed with prostate cancer during a mean follow-up of 6.7 years, and 0.08 percent died with prostate cancer as the primary cause of death. In the fully adjusted model, there was an association seen for an increase in absolute CRF with a reduced risk for prostate cancer incidence (hazard ratio, 0.98), but not mortality. In the fully adjusted model, when participants were categorized as having increased, stable, or decreased CRF (+3, ±3, and −3 percent, respectively), the risk for prostate cancer was reduced for those with increased versus decreased fitness (hazard ratio, 0.65).

“The findings of this study provide further clarity on the associations between CRF and cancer incidence in an area of research with conflicting results,” the authors write. “The results of this study highlight the important role of supporting the general public to increase their CRF or aim to reach moderate fitness levels.”

