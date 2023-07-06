The following is a summary of “Trends In Sudden Cardiac Death In Young And Middle-Aged Adults In The United States From 1999-2020,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Sheth, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to analyze the trends in sudden cardiac death (SCD) related mortality in the age group of 15-54 years in the US population from 1999 to 2020 and to identify any significant differences in the trends among different demographic groups.

The CDC WONDER database extracted demographic and mortality data from death certificates of individuals aged 15-54 based on cardiac arrest (ICD-10-CM: I46). Joinpoint regression models were used to calculate annual percentage changes (APC) along with its 95% CI and to identify the best-fitting joinpoints.

The study found that the age-associated mortality rates (AAMR) for SCD in males decreased from 1999 to 2013, followed by a significant increase from 2013 to 2020, while the AAMR for females remained relatively stable during the same period. When analyzed by race, African Americans had a higher overall AAMR for SCD than Caucasians and Asians, and their AAMR significantly increased from 2012 to 2020. In contrast, the AAMR for Caucasians and Asians remained relatively stable from 1999 to 2020.

The study highlighted the rising trends in SCD-related mortality among males and African Americans in recent years. Further investigations were needed to determine the causes of these trends and to develop targeted preventive measures for these high-risk groups.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900476-X