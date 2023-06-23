Bookmark

1. In this cross-sectional study, hypertension, smoking, and arthritis were identified as risk factors for depression in asthmatic individuals.

2. Higher education and increased age were associated with decreased depression risk.

Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)

Asthma, a chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways, affects over 300 million individuals worldwide. It accounts for 1 in every 250 deaths in the world and imposes a substantial economic and social burden. Asthmatic individuals often experience comorbidities, with depression being particularly prevalent and linked to decreased asthma control and quality of life. This study aims to identify the risk factors associated with depression among asthmatic individuals using a nationally representative sample from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Among the 5,379 asthmatic participants identified between 2005 to 2018, 767 had depression and 4,612 did not. In the univariable logistic analyses, multiple factors were associated with a higher likelihood of depression in asthmatic individuals, including female gender, “Other Hispanic” ethnicity, older age, obesity, lower education level, current smoking, hypertension, diabetes, stroke, arthritis, and other comorbid heart or lung conditions. Multivariable analysis confirmed that smoking (OR 1.98, 95% CI 1.19–3.29), hypertension (OR 2.73, 95% CI 1.48–5.04), and arthritis (OR 2.83, 95% CI 1.53–5.22) were independent risk factors for depression in asthmatic individuals. Additionally, having more than a high school education (OR 0.55, 95% CI 0.30–0.99) and increasing age (OR 0.97, 95% CI 0.95–0.99) were associated with a decreased risk of depression in asthmatic individuals. While smoking, hypertension, arthritis, education level, and age were implicated in the development of depression in asthmatic individuals, the directionality of these relationships cannot be determined given the cross-sectional design of the study.

