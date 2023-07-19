Characterizing Aggressive Subtypes of PTCs with a Size Smaller than 1 cm

The following is a summary of “Aggressive Subtypes of Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Smaller Than 1 cm,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Lee, et al.

Determining the appropriate surgical approach for papillary thyroid carcinomas (PTCs), particularly those smaller than 1 cm, relies on tumor size assessment. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of small PTCs with aggressive subtypes based on histological features.

They reviewed the medical records of 11,570 patients who underwent thyroidectomy between January 2009 and December 2016. All patients had PTCs that were smaller than or equal to 1 cm. Aggressive subtypes included diffuse sclerosing, solid, tall cell, columnar cell, and hobnail subtypes.

Among the 11,570 patients with PTCs smaller than or equal to 1 cm, we identified 177 cases with aggressive PTC subtypes. Propensity score matching analysis revealed that 62.1% of tumors with aggressive subtypes exhibited extrathyroidal extension, compared to 51.1% of tumors with nonaggressive subtypes (95% CI, 0.41-0.80; P < .001). Metastatic involvement of central and lateral neck lymph nodes was observed in 3.06 ± 3.67 and 3.81 ± 5.39 nodes, respectively, in aggressive PTC subtypes, compared to 1.22 ± 2.14 and 2.85 ± 3.79 nodes in nonaggressive PTC subtypes (central neck nodes: 95% CI, 1.42-2.26; P < .001; lateral neck nodes: 95% CI, 2.9-5.90; P < .001). Recurrence was observed in 3.95% of patients with aggressive PTC subtypes and 1.7% of patients with nonaggressive PTC subtypes, with a total of 7 and 12 cases, respectively.

Small PTC tumors smaller than or equal to 1 cm with aggressive subtypes exhibit a higher rate of extrathyroidal extension and metastasis to neck lymph nodes. Surgeons should consider the presence of aggressive subtypes as an important factor when determining the appropriate surgical approach for PTCs smaller than 1 cm.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/6/1370/6955788