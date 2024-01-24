Characterizing the Arterial to End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide Gap in Mechanically Ventilated Adults in the E

The following is a summary of “Arterial to end-tidal carbon dioxide gap and its characterization in mechanically ventilated adults in the emergency department,” published in the November 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Upchurch, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the early measurement of the arterial to end-tidal carbon dioxide (PaCO 2 -PetCO 2 ) gap, acting as a surrogate for physiologic dead space, and its correlation with clinical outcomes in intubated adults within the emergency department (ED).

The observational cohort study focused on invasively mechanically ventilated adults in an academic medical center from 2009 to 2016. The association of the PaCO 2 -PetCO 2 gap with clinical outcomes was examined, with in-hospital mortality as the primary outcome.

A total of 519 patients were included, and 325 (63%) had an elevated PaCO 2 -PetCO 2 gap (>5 mmHg). Those with an elevated gap were notably older, had higher APACHE II scores, a higher prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lower arterial oxygen to fraction of inspired oxygen (P:F) ratios, and were more likely to be intubated for COPD exacerbation or sepsis. However, there was no significant difference in mortality for patients with an elevated PaCO 2 -PetCO 2 gap (25% vs. 26%) in both unadjusted (P = 0.829) and adjusted analysis (aOR = 0.81 [95% CI: 0.53–1.26]), compared to those with a non-elevated gap.

While an elevated PaCO 2 -PetCO 2 gap was commonly observed in the post-intubation period in the ED, it did not show a significant association with clinical outcomes.

