FRIDAY, April 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) — ChatGPT provides easy-to-understand information about basic knowledge, lifestyle, and treatments for cirrhosis and liver cancer, according to a study published online March 21 in Clinical and Molecular Hepatology.

Yee Hui Yeo, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the accuracy and reproducibility of ChatGPT in answering questions regarding knowledge, management, and emotional support for cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The analysis included ChatGPT responses to 164 questions that were independently graded by two transplant hepatologists.

The researchers found that ChatGPT regurgitated extensive knowledge of cirrhosis (79.1 percent correct) and HCC (74 percent correct). However, smaller proportions of responses (47.3 percent in cirrhosis and 41.1 percent in HCC) were considered comprehensive responses. Responses pertaining to basic knowledge, lifestyle, and treatment showed better performance than the domains of diagnosis and preventive medicine. ChatGPT answered 76.9 percent of quality measure questions correctly but failed to specify decision-making cut-offs and treatment durations. Additionally, ChatGPT lacked knowledge of regional guideline variations, such as HCC screening criteria.

“Patients with cirrhosis and/or liver cancer and their caregivers often have unmet needs and insufficient knowledge about managing and preventing complications of their disease,” a coauthor said in a statement. “We found ChatGPT — while it has limitations — can help empower patients and improve health literacy for different populations.”

