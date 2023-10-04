ChatGPT’s Mentalizing Abilities and Personality Structures

The following is a summary of “Plasticity of ChatGPT’s mentalizing abilities: personalization for personality structures,” published in the September 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Hadar-Shoval et al.

Individuals with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Schizoid Personality Disorder (SPD) have different emotional regulation patterns. BPD individuals experience intense and unstable emotions, while SPD individuals experience flattened or detached emotions.

Researchers aimed to investigate the potential of ChatGPT to generate text consistent with the emotional regulation patterns of people with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Schizoid Personality Disorder (SPD).

The study utilized ChatGPT’s version 23.3 to evaluate the degree to which its responses, resembling emotional awareness (EA), were tailored to the unique personality traits associated with BPD and SPD. This assessment involved using the Levels of Emotional Awareness Scale (LEAS).

ChatGPT effectively distinguished the emotional responses of individuals with BPD as more intense and complex than those with SPD, indicating its ability to generate responses aligned with various psychopathologies. They highlighted the concerns about potential stigmas or biases related to mental health diagnoses affecting the reliability and effectiveness of chatbot-based clinical interventions.

The study concluded that Chatbot-based interventions for mental health should be developed and deployed responsibly, considering different theoretical frameworks.

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1234397/full