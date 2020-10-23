New research was presented at CHEST 2020, the virtual Annual International Scientific Assembly of the American College of Chest Physicians, from October 18-21. The features below highlight some of the studies presented via the online conference.

The MuLBSTA score—which incorporates multilobe infiltrate, absolute lymphocyte count #0.8 x 109/L, bacterial coinfection, smoking history, history of hypertension and age $ 60 years—was recently developed in China to predict 90-day moreatly in patietns with viral penumonia. With the score taking into account some of the factors that make COVID-19 unique, US researchers explored the applicability of MuLBSTA scores in predicting disease severity and morality risk in patietns with COVID-19. When applied to each patient at time of hospitalization, MuLBSTA had mean scores of 8.67 for patients who survived and 13.6 for those who died. A significnat positive correlation of MuLBSTA score with mortality (odds ratio p[OR], 1.37) was observed. A positive correlation was also seen with need for ventilator support (OR, 1.30) and length of stay. The area under the receiver operatic characteristic curve of MuLBSTA for predicting in-hospital mortality at time of admission was 0.813. The study authors suggest MuLBSTA score could help direct treatment type in this patient population.