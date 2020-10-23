New research was presented at CHEST 2020, the virtual Annual International Scientific Assembly of the American College of Chest Physicians, from October 18-21. The features below highlight some of the studies presented via the online conference.

Data indicate that foreign body aspiration can be potentially life threatening, accounts for thousands of emergency room visits and hospital admissions yearly in the US, causes significant morbidity, and contributes to considerable healthcare expenditures. To assess recent trends in foreign body aspiration, researchers analyzed records from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample for 2012-2014. During the study period, there were 1,375 related in-hospitals deaths. In 2012, the mortality rate among 6,490 related admissions was 7.2%. In 2013 and 2014, the rates were 6.9% among 5,780 admissions and 8.7% among 5,760 admissions, respectively. The mean cost per case was $11,470, accounting for 1,590 laryngoscopies and 3,165 bronchoscopies, with annual overall inpatient costs associated with foreign body aspiration at approximately $70 million. During the study period, the mortality rate was 9.6% for adults, compared with 1.4% for children. A study author, explaining this disparity, said “In adults, aspiration of food occurs and can be exacerbated by decreased consciousness because of use of sleeping pills or alcohol. With comorbid conditions, especially cardiac, this can result in a higher incidence of fatalities. Children who aspirate foreign bodies are often observed by caregivers, and action is taken. Adults are more likely to be alone when aspiration occurs.”