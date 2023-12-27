Childhood Parental Incarceration Effect on Adult Heart Health

The following is a summary of “Childhood Parental Incarceration and Adult-Onset Hypertension and Cardiovascular Risk,” published in the August 2023 issue of Cardiology by Tung et al.

For a study, researchers delved into how parental incarceration during childhood affects adult cardiovascular risk. They utilized the US National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health data, observing adults transitioning to adulthood from waves IV (2008-2009) to V (2016-2018). The analysis spanned from October 28, 2021, to May 1, 2023.

This study involved 9,629 participants, representing 16,077,108 U.S. adults. Approximately half were women (5,498 [weighted 50.3%]), with a majority being White (5,895 [weighted 71.4%]). The average participant age was 37.8 years in wave V and 28.9 years in wave IV. Those exposed to parental incarceration in childhood tended to have lower education levels and higher rates of public insurance. They were also more likely to be Black.

Childhood exposure to parental incarceration was linked to 33% higher adjusted odds of developing hypertension and 60% higher adjusted odds of developing elevated hsCRP. However, no associations were found between childhood parental incarceration and other health conditions (obesity, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, or heart disease) or serum lipid levels.

The researchers found that US adults transitioning into adulthood revealed higher occurrences of hypertension and elevated hsCRP among those with childhood exposure to parental incarceration. These outcomes hint at potential intergenerational health effects associated with mass incarceration.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2809090