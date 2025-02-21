Childhood Physical Activity, Screen Time Linked to Teens’ Stress, Depressive Symptoms

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Physical activity and screen time in childhood impact perceived stress and depressive symptoms in adolescence, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Eero A. Haapala, Ph.D., from University of Jyväskylä in Finland, and colleagues investigated if cumulative lifestyle behaviors from childhood to adolescence are associated with perceived stress and depressive symptoms in adolescence. The analysis included data from 187 participants in the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children study (aged 6 to 9 years at baseline), with eight-year follow-up.

The researchers found that self-reported total physical activity and supervised exercise were inversely associated with perceived stress (standardized regression coefficient [β] = −0.15 and −0.15, respectively) and depressive symptoms (β = −0.17 and −0.14, respectively). There were positive associations with perceived stress and total screen time (β = 0.27), computer use (β = 0.16), and mobile device use (β = 0.28). Similarly, total screen time (β = 0.30) and mobile device use (β = 0.33) were positively associated with depressive symptoms.

“This cohort study of Finnish children and adolescents found that higher physical activity and lower screen time from childhood were associated with perceived stress and depressive symptoms in adolescence,” the authors write. “These findings emphasize reducing screen time and increasing physical activity to promote mental health in youth.”

Abstract/Full Text

