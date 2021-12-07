Vitiligo is a frequently acquired depigmenting skin condition that causes a gradual loss of functioning melanocytes. It can manifest from childhood until late adulthood. Childhood vitiligo (CV) is frequent, begins before the age of 12, and differs from post-CV in terms of incidence, clinical appearance, comorbidities, and therapeutic choices. Considering the disease’s potential psychological impact on both children and their parents, all viable therapy alternatives must be made available to patients who want to be treated.

The most often utilized treatment methods for vitiligo in children, according to the most recent guidelines, are topical corticosteroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, and narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy.

This review provides up-to-date information on the whole CV range. The distinctions between CV and post-CV are also highlighted.

