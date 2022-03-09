Acute pancreatitis is a serious side effect of l-asparaginase, a chemotherapy drug used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For a case study, researchers sought to find details of the short-term clinical course and outcome of patients who acquired asparaginase-associated pancreatitis (AAP) at a quaternary pediatric hospital. Clinical data from the medical records of patients with AAP were extracted, including laboratory data, inpatient and intensive care unit (ICU) days, imaging findings, the presence of complications such as the need for ventilation, dialysis, and the development of pleural effusions, and mode of nutrition. The severity of an episode was classified using pediatric criteria based on the development of organ failure and local consequences such as pancreatic necrosis.

Between 2005 and 2015, 34 people were diagnosed with AAP, including 43 bouts of pancreatitis. The median length of stay in the hospital was 10 days (range: 2–65). Nearly 7 (16.3%) of the events needed intensive care unit (ICU) treatment. About 17 (39.5%) of the events were classified as severe due to the development of organ failure or the presence of pancreatic necrosis. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) was employed in 17 episodes (39.5%), while patients were discharged on full oral feeds in 34 episodes (70.1%). Antibiotics were given in 20 episodes (46.5% ). In 12 occurrences, pancreatic necrosis was discovered during the first week (27.9%). There were no deaths as a result of AAP.

The clinical history of AAP patients differed greatly. In the study, more than one-third of the patients had severe pancreatitis. Although the prognosis for AAP was typically favorable, many patients had systemic problems that needed TPN or ICU-level care.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/03000/Clinical_Characteristics_and_Short_Term_Outcomes.17.aspx