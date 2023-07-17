Children with Moderate-to-severe Asthma: Pharmacokinetics of Dupilumab and Impact on Type 2 Biomarkers

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab pharmacokinetics and effect on type 2 biomarkers in children with moderate-to-severe asthma,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Allergy, Asthma & Immunology by Jackson et al.

Type 2 inflammation is prevalent in asthmatic children. Dupilumab, a human antibody, inhibits the signaling of interleukin -4 and interleukin -13, which are essential and fundamental drivers of type 2 inflammation. In the LIBERTY ASTHMA VOYAGE (NCT02948959) study, dupilumab reduced severe asthma exacerbations and enhanced lung function in uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthmatic children aged 6 to 11. VOYAGE aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and biomarker changes of dupilumab in children with type 2 asthma.

Patients were randomly assigned to receive dupilumab 100 mg (≤30 kg) or 200 mg (>30 kg) every two weeks for 52 weeks or a placebo. Dupilumab concentrations and alterations in type 2 biomarkers were evaluated at each visit. By week 12, dupilumab concentrations in serum attained a steady state, with mean concentrations of 51.2 mg/L and 79.4 mg/L in children receiving 100 mg and 200 mg of dupilumab every 2 weeks, respectively (therapeutic range in adults and adolescents: 29-80 mg/L). Reductions in type 2 biomarkers were comparable across treatment regimens and greater in patients treated with dupilumab compared to placebo.

In children treated with dupilumab 100 mg and 200 mg every 2 weeks, the median percent changes (Q1-Q3) from baseline at week 52 were as follows: -78.6% (-86.3 to -69.80) and -78.6% (-84.9 to -70.1) for serum total immunoglobulin E; -53.6% (-66.4 to -34.6) and -43.7% (-58.6 to -28.5) for thymus and activation-regulated chemokine; −25.7% (−60.0 to 27.6) and −33.3% (−60.6 to 16.6) for blood eosinophils, and −47.7% (−73.8 to 18.9) and −55.6% (−73.6 to −20.0) for fractional exhaled nitric oxide.

The mean concentrations of dupilumab attained by weight-based dosing regimens were within the therapeutic range. The median decreases in biomarker levels for type 2 was comparable across dosing regimens.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1081120623001801