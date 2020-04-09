BEIJING (Reuters) – China will allocate more resources to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from its land borders, as the country still faces risks of a comeback after new clusters are identified in some regions, a central government meeting concluded on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by premier Li Keqiang and focused on coronavirus prevention work, also decided China will expand coronavirus and antibody testing to identify infected patients and asymptomatic cases, a government statement said.

China will aim to improve testing technologies, and speed up development of antiviral drugs and vaccines, it added.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans)