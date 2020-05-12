In accordance with the 2018 joint consensus document issued by the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Working Group on Thrombosis, European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI), and European Association of Acute Cardiac Care (ACCA), and endorsed by the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), Asia-Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS), Latin America Heart Rhythm Society (LAHRS), and Cardiac Arrhythmia Society of Southern Africa (CASSA), as well as other recent ESC Guidelines, the management of antithrombotic therapy of patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention requires that multiple and interconnected issues, including, duration of initial triple antithrombotic therapy, selection of P2Y12 inhibitor, choice of oral anticoagulant to be combined with antiplatelet therapy, intensity of oral anticoagulation throughout combination therapy, and choice of oral anticoagulant for indefinite therapy, are addressed. To assist the responsible physician in clinical decision making, a series of practical questions are proposed and discussed in the chronological sequence they should likely be answered.© Published on behalf of the European Society of Cardiology. All rights reserved. © The Author 2020. For permissions, please email: journals.permissions@oup.com.

