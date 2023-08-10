Chromosome 1q Amplification Predicts Poor Survival in Multiple Myeloma Patients

The following is a summary of “Amplification of Chromosome 1q Predicts Poor Overall Survival in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Skerget et al.

Published studies reveal chromosome 1q copy number alterations in multiple myeloma patients, with no distinction between three or four copies, affecting patient outcomes and treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on 136 transplant-eligible multiple myeloma patients from the national registry who underwent the first autologous stem cell transplantation between January 2018 and December 2021. The primary goal was to assess overall survival.

The results showed patients with ≥4 copies of chromosome 1q had the worst prognosis (28.3 months survival). In multivariate analysis, only four copies of chromosome 1q were significant for survival.

They concluded patients with four chromosome 1q gain require immunotherapy for survival in the patient population, despite novel agents and transplantation.

Source: thejh.org/index.php/jh/article/view/1137/737