Chronic Back Pain Linked to Structural Gray Matter Changes in Corticolimbic Brain Regions

Photo Credit: iconpersona

The following is a summary of “Gray matter volume of limbic brain structures during the development of chronic back pain: a longitudinal cohort study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pain by Neumann et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate whether the changes in the corticolimbic brain are structurally related to the chronification of back pain (BP) and Gray matter volume (GMV).

They measured GMV in patients with chronic BP (CBP, n=168) and controls without chronic pain (n=323) at 2 time points with an interval of 7 years.

The results showed an increase of GMV in the left ventral striatum in CBP and a decrease in controls. On the contrary, CBP had a reduction in GMV in the left parahippocampal gyrus. Pain duration was negatively associated with GMV in the left caudate in the CBP group. Individuals with CBP showed reduced GMV in the right entorhinal area, right amygdala, and left medial frontal cortex. Additional variables that differed between those who had back pain at baseline and later developed CBP or not included pain intensity, body mass index, and depression score.

They concluded that limbic brain properties are risk factors and drivers of brain reorganization during the development of CBP.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/9900/gray_matter_volume_of_limbic_brain_structures.686.aspx