Chronic Cutaneous Lesions in a 30-Year-Old Male: A Diagnostic Challenge

A 30-year-old male presented with multiple lesions on the arm, forearm, back, chest, and abdomen, which had persisted for one month. The patient had a history of prediabetes and had been exposed to high temperatures (35°C) and humidity. The lesions were initially diagnosed as miliaria rubra, and treatment with dexamethasone cream and calamine lotion was prescribed. However, there was no improvement after this therapy.

Upon re-evaluation, diagnostic tests were performed, including examination under Wood’s light, potassium hydroxide (KOH) preparation, secretion culture from the papules, and a skin biopsy.

The findings revealed Candidiasis Cutanea caused by Candida albicans.

Treatment was adjusted to include topical ketoconazole cream applied every 12 hours and oral itraconazole administered every 12 hours for 15 days.