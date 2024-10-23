SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Tied to Abdominal Adipose Tissue

Oct 23, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kifle Z, et al. MRI-derived abdominal adipose tissue is associated with multisite and widespread chronic pain. Reg Anesth Pain Med. Published online September 10, 2024. doi:10.1136/rapm-2024-105535

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU