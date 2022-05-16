Lower heart rate (HRR) rises during exercise and slower HRR after exercise are indicators of poor autonomic function, which may be linked to an increased risk of acute respiratory episodes (ARE). The chronotropic index (CI) [(HR immediately post 6MWT – resting HR)/((220 – age) – resting HR)] and HRR at 1 minute after 6MWT completion were calculated using data from 6-minute walk testing (6MWT) in COPDGene. Researchers used zero-inflated negative binomial regression to examine the relationships between CI and HRR and frequencies of any ARE (requiring steroids and/or antibiotics) and severe ARE (requiring an emergency department visit or hospitalization) in all individuals and spirometry subgroups (normal, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], and preserved ratio with impaired spirometry).

The average follow-up duration was 4.1 years among 4,484 patients, and 1,966 had COPD. CI-6MWT was not linked with the risk of any ARE among all individuals [adjusted incidence rate ratio (aIRR) 0.98 (0.95–1.01)], while higher CI-6MWT was associated with a reduced rate of severe ARE [0.95 (0.92–0.99)]. Higher HRR was linked to a decreased rate of any ARE [0.97 (0.95–0.99)] and severe ARE [0.95 (0.92–0.98)]. In the COPD spirometry subgroup, the results were comparable. 6MWT-derived heart rate measurements may be useful in predicting the likelihood of acute respiratory episodes and COPD exacerbations.

