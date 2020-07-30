THURSDAY, July 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In individuals with prediabetes, 12 weeks of cinnamon supplementation improved fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and glucose tolerance, according to a study published online July 21 in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

Giulio R. Romeo, M.D., from the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, and colleagues investigated the effects of cinnamon on measures of glucose homeostasis in prediabetes. Fifty-four individuals were randomly assigned to either cinnamon (500 mg) or placebo thrice daily for 12 weeks.

The researchers found that FPG rose after 12 weeks with placebo but remained stable with cinnamon, leading to a mean between-group difference of 5 mg/dL. Compared with baseline, only cinnamon resulted in a significant decrease of the area under the curve for plasma glucose and of the two-hour plasma glucose of the oral glucose tolerance test. Neither group experienced serious adverse events.

“These findings provide the rationale for longer and larger studies to address if cinnamon can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes over time,” Romeo said in a statement.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

