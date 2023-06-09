The following is a summary of “Circadian Features of Cluster Headache and Migraine,” published in the May 30, 2023 issue of Neurology by Benkli, et al.

Cluster headaches and migraine are neurological disorders with circadian features that occur at various levels, including cellular, systems, and behavioral levels. Understanding the circadian aspects of these disorders is crucial for unraveling their underlying mechanisms. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively explore the circadian features of cluster headaches and migraine at different levels of analysis.

A systematic review and meta-analysis were conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. A librarian created search criteria in multiple databases, including MEDLINE Ovid, Embase, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library. Two physicians independently carried out the review process. Additionally, a genetic analysis was performed by cross-referencing genome-wide association studies (GWASs) of headaches, a nonhuman primate study examining clock-controlled genes (CCGs) in various tissues, and recent reviews of brain areas relevant to headache disorders. The approach allowed for the identification and cataloging of circadian features at the behavioral, systems, and cellular levels.

The systematic review and meta-analysis yielded 72 studies out of the initial 1,513 that met the inclusion criteria. The genetic analysis identified 16 GWASs, one nonhuman primate study, and 16 imaging reviews. In cluster headache, meta-analyses revealed a circadian pattern of attacks in 70.5% of participants across 16 studies, with a peak occurrence between 21:00 and 03:00 and circannual peaks in spring and autumn. Chronotype (individual preference for activity timing) varied among studies. At the systems level, lower melatonin levels and higher cortisol levels were observed in cluster headache participants. At the cellular level, cluster headache was associated with core circadian genes CLOCK and REV-ERBα, and five out of nine cluster headache susceptibility genes were CCGs. In migraine, meta-analyses showed a circadian pattern of attacks in 50.1% of participants across eight studies, with a trough between 23:00 and 07:00 and a broad circannual peak between April and October. Chronotypes also varied across studies. Lower urinary melatonin levels were reported in participants with migraine, especially during an attack. At the cellular level, migraine was associated with core circadian genes CK1δ and RORα, and 110 out of 168 migraine susceptibility genes were CCGs.

The findings indicated that cluster headaches and migraine exhibit pronounced circadian characteristics across multiple levels, highlighting the importance of the hypothalamus in these disorders. The study established a pathophysiologic foundation for future circadian-targeted research in cluster headaches and migraine.

Source: n.neurology.org/content/100/22/e2224