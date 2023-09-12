Cirrhotic Decompensation Trends in Hospitalized Patients

The following is a summary of “Trends in Mortality and Health Care Burden of Cirrhotic Decompensation in Hospitalized Patients,” published in the August 2023 issue of the Clinical Gastroenterology by Afridi et al.

The mortality rate attributed to cirrhosis has risen to become the 14th most prevalent cause of death globally and the 12th most predominant cause in the United States. Researchers analyzed the patterns of inpatient mortality and hospitalization costs related to the decompensation of cirrhosis caused by esophageal variceal bleeding, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis, and hepatorenal syndrome between the years 2007 and 2017 and by utilizing the National Inpatient Sample databases. They initially identified individuals aged 18 years or above diagnosed with cirrhosis using the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision (ICD-9) or International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes.

Investigators subsequently identified patients with the admission diagnosis of esophageal variceal bleeding, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis, and hepatorenal syndrome. Time-series regression analysis was employed to ascertain the presence of any temporal patterns or trends observed throughout the study. They also assessed for patient-related demographic alterations throughout the study. A collective count of 259,897 patients diagnosed with cirrhosis and experiencing the studied decompensations were identified. During the observational period, time-series regression analysis substantiated declining trends in mortality rates and hospitalization duration for various decompensations.

On the contrary, they observed elevations in hospitalization costs for various decompensations. The patient’s chronological age exhibited an upward trend throughout the study. Patients were also more likely to be of Caucasian ethnicity and utilize payment methods. From 2007 to 2017, a notable decline in inpatient mortality rates and lengths of stay was observed in cirrhotic decompensations across various etiologies. Total charges, on the other hand, exhibited an increase across all etiologies.

