For a study, the researchers sought to use a novel machine-learning approach to determine if children with suicidal thoughts or behaviors can be distinguished from children without suicidal thoughts or behaviors using a mix of traditional (sociodemographic, physical health, social–environmental, clinical psychiatric) and novel risk factors (cognitive, neuroimaging and genetic characteristics). The Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study involved 5,885 unrelated children (50% female, 67% White, 9–11 years old). To discriminate between children with current or historical suicide thoughts or behaviors; children with a mental illness but no suicide thoughts or behaviors (clinical controls); and healthy control children, researchers used penalized logistic regression analysis (no suicide thoughts or behaviors and no history of mental illness). The model was then tested using data from seven different ABCD research locations (a total of 1,712 people). The outcomes revealed that the suicide thoughts or behaviors group could be distinguished from healthy controls (area under the receiver operating characteristics curve: 0.80 child-report, 0.81 parent-report) and clinical controls (0.71 child-report, 0.76–0.77 parent-report). However, researchers couldn’t distinguish between children who had suicidal thoughts and those who had tried suicide (AUROC: 0.55–0.58 child-report; 0.49–0.53 parent-report). Family conflict, prodromal psychosis symptoms, impulsivity, depression severity, and history of mental health treatment were among the characteristics that distinguished the suicide thoughts or behaviors group from the clinical control group. Researchers found that clinical psychiatric features were largely successful in distinguishing children with suicidal thoughts or behaviors from children who did not have suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Future research was needed to determine if these characteristics can predict suicidal behavior in the future.

Source:www.cambridge.org/core/journals/the-british-journal-of-psychiatry/article/classification-of-suicidal-thoughts-and-behaviour-in-children-results-from-penalised-logistic-regression-analyses-in-the-adolescent-brain-cognitive-development-study/B58DB834243A22989E386C3B582D46FA