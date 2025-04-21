Climate Change Preparedness in Emergency Care

Photo Credit: appledesign

The following is a summary of “Awareness and preparedness of health systems and emergency medicine systems to the climate change challenges and threats: an international survey,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Emergency Medicine by Petrino et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine awareness, preparedness, and mitigation strategies related to climate change threats.

They surveyed emergency medical societies in various countries between 15 February and 15 March 2024. The questionnaire included 16 closed-ended items on climate change awareness, preparedness, and risks. Each country organized focus groups of 4–6 members. Data were compared using income levels, United Nations (UN) regional classification, and the World Risk Index. Responses were scored on a Likert-like scale from 0 to 9 (9 being the highest). Descriptive analysis used central tendency measures, and inferential analysis involved chi-square and Kruskal–Wallis tests, with significance defined as P < 0.05.

The results showed responses from 42 focus groups across 36 countries: 21 (50%) from high-income, 7 (16.7%) from low-income, 5 (11.9%) from lower middle-income, and 9 (21.4%) from upper middle-income nations, covering 31 out of 22 UN regions. Based on the World Risk Index, countries were distributed as follows: 6 (14%) very low risk, 8 (19%) low risk, 5 (12%) medium risk, 8 (19%) high risk, and 14 (34%) very high risk. The mean estimated impact score of climate change on national health systems was 6.75 (SD = 2.16), and on Emergency Medical Systems was 6.96 (SD = 2.05). Only 21.4% reported conducting assessments, while 37.6% indicated preparedness actions. Income-level comparisons revealed no significant differences except regarding food supply. Regional variation highlighted concerns in extreme weather, vector-borne diseases, and wildfires, while World Risk Index analysis emphasized risks to food and supply chains. Education and service integration emerged as common mitigation priorities.

Investigators concluded that geographical position and country risk index had influenced risk perception among focus groups more significantly than income economy, with vector-borne diseases, extreme weather events, and food shortages having exhibited the greatest variability, and educational and strategic plans had been identified as the most crucial actions for mitigating climate change effects.

Source: journals.lww.com/euro-emergencymed/abstract/2025/04000/awareness_and_preparedness_of_health_systems_and.8.aspx