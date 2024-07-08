SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Clinical applications of telemedicine services using a regional telemedicine platform for cancer treatment: a cross-sectional study.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Fangfang Cui,Xu Zhang,Xianying He,Dongqing Liu,Jinming Shi,Ming Ye,Linlin Wang,Yuntian Chu,Jie Zhao

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Fangfang Cui

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Xu Zhang

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Xianying He

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Dongqing Liu

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Jinming Shi

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Ming Ye

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Linlin Wang

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Yuntian Chu

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China.

    Jie Zhao

    National Engineering Laboratory for Internet Medical Systems and Applications, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, 1 Jianshe Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, 450052, Henan, China. zhaojie@zzu.edu.cn.

    Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Shanghai, China. zhaojie@zzu.edu.cn.

