Clinical Benefits of Electroacupuncture on TN and IIN/IHN for OAB

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness of simultaneous electroacupuncture stimulation on the tibial and ilioinguinal-iliohypogastric nerves in the treatment of refractory overactive bladder syndrome in women,” published in the January 2025 issue of Urology by Lv et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess simultaneous electroacupuncture on the tibial nerve (TN) and ilioinguinal-iliohypogastric nerve (IIN/IHN) for treating refractory overactive bladder (OAB) in women.

They conducted a prospective study with 94 female patients diagnosed with OAB, randomly divided into a TN-IIN/IHN group (47 patients) and a control group (47 patients). Both groups had received poor results from standard treatments, including anticholinergic muscarinic receptor antagonists and β3 receptor agonists. The TN-IIN/IHN group received electroacupuncture on the TN and IIN/IHN, while the control group received pelvic floor muscle biofeedback electrical stimulation, both treatments performed 3 times a week for 4 weeks. Bladder symptoms, OAB Symptom Score, OAB-Quality of Life Questionnaire, and anxiety and depression scores were assessed before, after, and at a 3-month follow-up.

The results showed significant improvement in voiding frequency, nocturia, urgency, OAB Symptom Score, and average voiding volume in both groups (P < 0.01), with the TN-IIN/IHN group showing superior results (P < 0.01). Quality of life, anxiety, and depression scores decreased significantly (P < 0.01), with the TN-IIN/IHN group having lower scores (P < 0.01). The treatment success rate was 84.78% in the TN-IIN/IHN group and 28.89% in the control group (P < 0.01), with no significant adverse reactions in either group.

Investigators found that simultaneous electroacupuncture on the TN and IIN/IHN effectively treated refractory OAB in women, with good long-term efficacy. This therapy significantly improved bladder symptoms, reduced anxiety and depression, and enhanced quality of life without significant adverse reactions.

Source: journals.lww.com/cur/fulltext/9900/effectiveness_of_simultaneous_electroacupuncture.180.aspx