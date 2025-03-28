Clinical Biomarkers for Assessing Disability in Acute NMOSD

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Acute neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder patients’ clinical analysis of disability-related biomarkers,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Neurology by Zheng et al.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is characterized by optic neuritis and myelitis. Disability severity in the acute phase affects prognosis, but key biomarkers remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on NMOSD, characterized by optic neuritis and myelitis.

They analyzed 41 patients with NMOSD and 41 controls to identify disease biomarkers. Patients were categorized by Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score: mild to moderate (EDSS <4) and severe (EDSS ≥4). Correlation and ROC analyses assessed neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio(MLR), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)/serum albumin quotient (QAlb), CSF/blood immunoglobulin G quotient (QIgG), CSF/blood immunoglobulin A quotient (QIgA), CSF/blood immunoglobulin M quotient (QIgM) for disability severity and independence.

The results showed significant differences in NLR, PLR, and MLR between patients with NMOSD and controls (P <0.01). QAlb, QIgG, QIgA, QIgM, and PLR varied between NMOSD disability groups. QAlb, QIgG, QIgA, QIgM, and PLR correlated positively with EDSS. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis confirmed them as severity indicators (P <0.01). Regression confirmed PLR as an independent marker (P <0.01).

Investigators found QAlb, QIgG, QIgA, QIgM, and PLR effective for assessing NMOSD severity. They confirmed PLR as a standalone indicator of disease severity.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-025-04086-8