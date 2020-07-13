Narcolepsy is a central disorder of hypersomnolence with symptoms of excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep paralysis, and cataplexy. Cataplexy is the sudden loss of muscle tone in either the face, neck, trunk, and/or limbs, leading to a loss of voluntary muscle control. This article reviews recent research on the clinical characteristics of cataplexy.

Longitudinal research in adults suggests that there may be a remission of cataplectic severity after symptom stabilization. First-line treatment options for cataplexy include sodium oxybate and pitolisant, with many drugs such as AXS-12, FT218, and JZP258 under investigation. Patients with cataplexy reported greater limitations of daily activities such as driving and exercise compared to patients without cataplexy. Cataplexy remains a challenge for children and adults with narcolepsy and can interfere with daily activities. There is no cure for narcolepsy, but cataplexy can be well-managed with current and promising new treatment options on the horizon.



