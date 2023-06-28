The following is a summary of the “Clinical efficacy of direct or indirect left ventricular unloading during venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for primary cardiogenic shock,” published in the February 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Char, et al.

Patients on venoarterial (VA) extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) are at risk for left ventricular (LV) distention. An intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is a method of indirect LV unloading, while the Impella device is a method of direct unloading (Abiomed, Danvers, Mass). For a study, researchers compared the hemodynamic and clinical outcomes of patients supported by VA ECMO who used either an IABP or an Impella device. They looked at our VA ECMO patients treated between January 2015 and June 2020. Both ECMO-only and ECMO-with-LV-unloading patient groups were considered. ECMO with IABP and ECMO with Impella was used to describe the process of LV unloading.

They documented pre-implant characteristics, post-implant survival, complications, and device-induced alterations in hemodynamics. The study included 143 patients who received ECMO alone and 140 who received ECMO with LV unloading (68 ECMO with IABP, 72 ECMO with Impella). Bleeding events were more common in patients receiving ECMO with Impella than in those receiving ECMO alone or ECMO with IABP (52.8% vs. 37.1% vs. 17.7%; P <.0001). Survival at 180 days was improved in patients receiving ECMO in combination with IABP compared to those receiving ECMO alone (log-rank P =.005). Still, it was not different in patients receiving ECMO in combination with Impella (log-rank P =.66).

Age (hazard ratio [HR] = 1.02; 95% CI = 1.00-1.03; P =.015), male sex (HR = 0.54; 95% CI = 0.38-0.80; P =.002), lactate (HR = 1.06; 95% CI = 1.00-1.11; P =.004), creatinine (HR = 1.06; 95% CI = 1.00-1.11; P =.032), and the need for When comparing the hemodynamic responses of the ECMO with IABP and ECMO with Impella cohorts, there was no discernible difference. Cardiogenic shock patients who receive VA ECMO may have a better chance of surviving for 180 days if they also receive IABP support at the same time.

