SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Clinical efficacy of two vertical soft tissue augmentation techniques for peri-implant crestal bone level stability: A randomized clinical trial.

Aug 12, 2024

Experts: Algirdas Puisys,Egle Vindasiute-Narbute,Dainius Razukevicius,Samuel Akhondi,German O Gallucci,Ignacio Pedrinaci

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Algirdas Puisys

    Private Practice, VIC Clinic, Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Egle Vindasiute-Narbute

    Private Practice, VIC Clinic, Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dainius Razukevicius

    Private Practice, VIC Clinic, Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Faculty of Dentistry, Lithuania University of Health Science, Kaunas, Lithuania.

    Samuel Akhondi

    Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Science, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

    German O Gallucci

    Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Science, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

    Ignacio Pedrinaci

    Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Science, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

    Section of Graduate Periodontology, School of Dentistry, University Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt