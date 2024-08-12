Clinical efficacy of two vertical soft tissue augmentation techniques for peri-implant crestal bone level stability: A randomized clinical trial.

This study aimed to compare the efficacy of two techniques-acellular dermal matrix (ADM) grafting and tenting technique (TT)-for soft tissue height (STH) augmentation simultaneous to implant placement to minimize peri-implant crestal bone level (CBL) changes.

Forty patients with a healed single mandibular posterior edentulous site with a thin soft tissue phenotype were enrolled. Twenty patients received simultaneously to implant placement ADM grafting, while the others received submerged healing abutment (TT). Clinical peri-implant soft tissue height and radiographic CBL changes were measured at restoration delivery and 1-year follow-up.

Both techniques effectively increased soft tissue thickness, resulting in a final average STH of 3.4 ± 0.5 mm after augmentation. On average, soft tissue increased by 1.6 ± 0.5 mm in group ADM and by 1.8 ± 0.4 mm in group TT after augmentation. In Group ADM, mesial CBL decreased from 0.4 ± 0.3 mm to 0.1 ± 0.2 mm, and distal CBL decreased from 0.5 ± 0.3 mm to 0.2 ± 0.3 mm over 1 year. In Group TT, mesial CBL remained stable at 0.3 ± 0.2 mm, while distal CBL reduced slightly from 0.5 ± 0.5 mm to 0.3 ± 0.2 mm. Both groups showed minimal changes in CBL, indicating great stability (p = 0.003, p = 0.004). TT was particularly effective in preventing mesial bone loss (p = 0.019). The mesial CBL changes significantly differed between groups (p = 0.019), and not significantly at distal sites (p = 0.944). Neither treatment exhibited significant bone remodeling below the implant shoulder.

This study suggests that both techniques were successful in STH augmentation, and they may effectively reduce peri-implant crestal bone level changes, with TT being slightly superior. TT was more prone to post-surgical complications. This RCT was not registered before participant recruitment and randomization.

© 2024 The Author(s). Clinical Implant Dentistry and Related Research published by Wiley Periodicals LLC.

Author admin