Clinical Guidelines Updated for Evaluation, Management, Treatment of CKD

WEDNESDAY, March 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) — In a 2024 clinical practice guideline issued by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization, a synopsis of which was published online March 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, updated recommendations are presented for the evaluation, management, and treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In the synopsis, Magdalena Madero, M.D., from the Instituto Nacional de Cardiología Ignacio Chávez in Mexico City, and colleagues summarize the updated recommendations for the evaluation, management, and treatment of CKD in children and adults who are not receiving kidney replacement therapy. The authors note that the evidence was reviewed by an independent Evidence Review Team, and its certainty was graded.

The full guideline included 28 recommendations for which there is the greatest evidence and 141 practice points, which reflect the expert opinion of the group. Recommendations include more emphasis on the use of cystatin C for assessment of glomerular filtration rate; use of point-of-care testing in remote areas where laboratory access may be limited; use of an individualized risk-based approach for prediction of kidney failure; sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors for CKD patients with and without diabetes; and use of statins for adults older than 50 years and for those with CKD.

“The KDIGO 2024 guideline navigates clinicians through the identification, improved evaluation, and targeted treatment and management of persons with CKD,” the authors write. “Evaluation of CKD emphasizes the role of cystatin C for better accuracy of GFR, especially in clinical situations where creatinine falls short.”

Abstract/Full Text – Synopsis

KDIGO 2024 Clinical Practice Guideline

