For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rejection is the most important problem for renal graft function and survival. Complement system plays a key role in immune responses from host to graft. It was demonstrated that complement system activation is related with renal fibrosis. We evaluate clinical impact of complement deposition findings on biopsies in acute rejection episodes of pediatric renal transplant patients.Demographics of the patients, graft functions, acute rejection episodes and graft loss were recorded from data files of 165 pediatric renal transplant patients. Findings of 98 renal biopsies were retrospectively evaluated.Thirty three patients with kidney transplant had 44 acute rejection episodes (32 pure cellular acute rejection episodes / 1 pure humoral acute rejection episode / 11 combined acute cellular and acute humoral rejection episodes) proven by biopsy. C1q staining was positive in 7 biopsies, C3 staining in 15 biopsies and, C4d staining in 15 biopsies. 26 patients had graft fibrosis. All patients with a rejection history had a significant decrease in GFR value during follow-up. Patients who did not have fibrotic changes in first biopsy had same level of deterioration of GFR when compared with patients who had fibrotic changes in first biopsy.We could not demonstrate a significant relation between complement deposition and renal fibrosis, and between complement deposition and GFR values. Our data demonstrated that graft outcomes and graft loss after acute rejection episodes cannot be predicted only with complement deposition on graft or only with graft fibrosis.Copyright © 2021 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.