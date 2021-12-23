To educate healthcare providers about clinical and laboratory findings in acute and chronic dietary protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES) was the study’s goal. FPIES can be triggered by a little exposure or by eating unusual foods. FPIES is a non-IgE-mediated response that often manifests as abrupt severe recurrent vomiting and diarrhea, as well as lethargy, pallor, dehydration, and potentially hypovolemic shock. Symptoms normally disappear after 24–48 hours of eliminating the offending meal. In chronic cases, symptoms might include recurrent diarrhea, low weight gain, and failure to thrive, and recovery may take several days after the food is removed. In acute instances, laboratory testing may demonstrate thrombocytosis and neutrophilia, with a peak about 6 hours after intake. Methemoglobinemia and metabolic acidosis may arise depending on the severity. Anemia, hypoalbuminemia, and eosinophilia may be found in chronic instances. Nonspecific abnormal findings may be revealed by radiologic assessment or other techniques such as endoscopy and gastric juice analysis. Clinical symptoms were used to make the diagnosis. More research on the phenotypes of FPIES was needed to identify clinical subgroups and understand the risk factors for developing FPIES in comparison to immediate-type, IgE-mediated gastroenteropathies.

Reference:journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Fulltext/2014/06000/Clinical_manifestations_of_food_protein_induced.9.aspx