Clinical ocular surface characteristics and expression of MUC5AC in diabetics: a population-based study.

To investigate the clinical characteristics and the expression of mucin 5AC (MUC5AC) in in diabetic and non-diabetic subjects with or without dry eye disease.

A total of 399 participants (796 eyes) aged 50-80 years were enrolled in this study. Participants were divided into 4 groups: non-diabetic without dry eye group (normal group), non-diabetic with dry eye group, diabetic without dry eye group and diabetic with dry eye group. Demographic information, fasting plasma glucose (FBG), and glycated haemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) data were collected. Additionally, ocular surface disease index (OSDI) questionnaire, signs of dry eye, tear osmolarity, and meibomian glands were evaluated. Tear MUC5AC expression and conjunctival goblet cells density (GCD) were tested.

Compared with non-diabetic with dry eye group, diabetic with dry eye group showed significantly lower tear film osmolarity (TFO), but higher corneal fluorescein and conjunctival lissamine green staining scores. In comparison with diabetic without dry eye group, diabetic with dry eye group showed significantly higher TFO, corneal fluorescein and conjunctival lissamine green staining scorers. The MUC5AC concentration and GCD of diabetic with dry eye group was significantly lower than those of the non-diabetic with dry eye group. Diabetic subjects with higher HbA1c levels (≥7.8%) showed higher TFO and shorter fluorescein tear break time.

Diabetics with dry eye exhibited notably higher corneal fluorescein and conjunctival lissamine green staining scores. Conjunctival goblet cells and MUC5AC were significantly reduced in diabetics. Higher TFO was associated with the duration of diabetes and HbA1c levels.

