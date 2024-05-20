Clinical Progression of Hypertension and Co-occurring HCM in Adults

The following is a summary of “Clinical course of adults with co-occurring hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and hypertension: A scoping review,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Arabadjian et al.

About 50% of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) are affected by hypertension. However, clinical courses in adults are still understudied.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand the available literature with both conditions and highlight the knowledge gaps informing future research directions.

They used electronic databases from PubMed, CINAHL, Scopus, Embase, and the Web of Science to identify peer-reviewed articles between 2011 and 2023 and followed PRISMA-ScR guidelines.

The results showed 11 studies meeting eligibility criteria where adults with both conditions were older as well as suffering from obesity and diabetes, compared to adults with HCM alone. Functional class and arrhythmia had equivocal cross-sectional results. Only one article investigated changes in medical therapy among adults with both conditions. Where hypertension was a predictor of worse functional class, but no relation with all-cause mortality, heart failure, or sudden death was found. Also, there is no data related to expected hypertension-related outcomes, including renal disease progression, nor patient-reported outcomes, including quality of life.

Investigators concluded that tailored approaches were needed to optimize hypertension-related outcomes to better inform cardiovascular risk mitigation strategies, along with the need for future research to improve understanding of co-occurring HCM and hypertension.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666602224000107