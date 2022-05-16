Amyloid transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is defined by the deposition of a misfolded confirmation of the transport protein TTR, which causes clinical illness most typically in cardiac and nerve tissue. A poorly understood form of this illness is pulmonary amyloidosis or the deposition of ATTR in lung tissue. The clinical history, imaging features, pathology results, and outcomes of a patient cohort with pulmonary ATTR were described by the researchers. From September 30, 2005, to December 31, 2020, they analyzed the records of 28 patients with pulmonary ATTR who were seen at the Mayo Clinic. Demographics, subjective complaints, tissue biopsy results, pulmonary function testing, imaging findings, and therapy were among the information gathered.

The patients were mostly men, with a median age of 74.5 years (range, 50–99). Patients were often identified after experiencing chronic dyspnea and abnormal chest imaging, which led to a lung biopsy and the ATTR diagnosis. The majority of individuals had a history of cardiac ATTR. The illness was wild-type in 62% of cases and inherited in 38%. The most common presentation was normal pulmonary function testing followed by a restrictive pattern. Chest computed tomography was performed on 93% of the patients, with frequent findings including diffuse nodularity, calcified granulomas, interlobular septal thickening, and pleural effusions. On tissue biopsy, almost all patients exhibited pulmonary vascular involvement, and half had interstitial involvement. One-third of those who got anti-amyloid medication or a heart transplant. Half of the patients had died prior to the start of the trial. A less prevalent but clinically significant symptom of ATTR is the pulmonary illness.

