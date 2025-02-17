SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Clinical relevance of plasma ADAM-17 with cognition and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Zu-Qi Chen,Meng-Ting Wang,Cheng-Rong Tan,Shan Huang,Fa-Ying Zhou,Ying-Ying Shen,Gui-Hua Zeng,Dong-Yu Fan,Yan-Jiang Wang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Zu-Qi Chen

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Meng-Ting Wang

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Cheng-Rong Tan

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Shan Huang

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Fa-Ying Zhou

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Ying-Ying Shen

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Gui-Hua Zeng

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Dong-Yu Fan

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Shigatse Branch, Xinqiao Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Shigatse, China.

    Yan-Jiang Wang

    Department of Neurology and Centre for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Third Military Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Ageing and Brain Diseases, Chongqing, China.

    Guangyang Bay Laboratory, Chongqing Institute for Brain and Intelligence, Chongqing, China.

    Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Trauma and Chemical Poisoning, Chongqing, China.

