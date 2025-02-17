Clinical relevance of plasma ADAM-17 with cognition and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease.

A disintegrin and metalloproteinase 17 (ADAM-17) has multiple pathophysiological functions in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). However, the clinical relevance of ADAM-17 in AD is not clear yet.

This study aims to investigate the levels of circulating ADAM-17 and their association with AD.

This cross-sectional study recruited 40 normal cognition (NC) participants and 36 AD patients. Plasma ADAM-17 and biomarkers of neurodegeneration were determined. The association of plasma ADAM-17 with cognitive functions and biomarkers of neurodegeneration was analyzed.

Plasma ADAM-17 levels were elevated in AD patients in comparison with NC subjects. Plasma ADAM-17 was positively associated with Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scores, but negatively associated with the Mini-Mental State Examination scores and Montreal Cognitive Assessment scores. Plasma ADAM-17 levels were positively associated with the levels of Aβ, Aβ, and p-Tau181.

These findings suggest a link between ADAM-17 and the pathogenesis of AD from a clinical perspective.



Author admin